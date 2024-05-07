Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $3.20. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 2,275,980 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TWKS. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,411,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $4,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 564,141 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 561,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 250,785 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

