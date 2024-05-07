Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $44.11

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.11, but opened at $47.41. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 532,487 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $19,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.