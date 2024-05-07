Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.91

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 56685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

