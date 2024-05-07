Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 161,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 105,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,039. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

