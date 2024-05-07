Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Down to $176.40

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.40, but opened at $155.13. Atkore shares last traded at $160.32, with a volume of 261,252 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atkore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,753,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

