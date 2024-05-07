iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.32

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 7946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

