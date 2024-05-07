Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Down to $200.88

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.88, but opened at $175.16. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $175.51, with a volume of 684,245 shares.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 18.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

