bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

bluebird bio Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,979. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.