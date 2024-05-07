Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $12.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 21,831 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 77,572 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

