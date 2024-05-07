337,936 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. 245,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.