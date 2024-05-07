Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.42

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.42 and last traded at C$73.66, with a volume of 62201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.64. The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

