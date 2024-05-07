iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.18

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.18 and last traded at $115.87, with a volume of 6572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF comprises 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.