GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $224,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,433,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $272,947,000 after acquiring an additional 828,066 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $69.31 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

