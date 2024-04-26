Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,596,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after acquiring an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,524. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

