Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,611 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 285,935 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 461,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 579,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CGCP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 872,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,093. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

