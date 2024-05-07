Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

NYSE URI traded down $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,066. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.91 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $683.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

