Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,691,000 after acquiring an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $466.68. The stock had a trading volume of 678,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.09 and a 200-day moving average of $445.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.