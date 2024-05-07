Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.19. 1,046,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,800,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

