Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $702,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 99,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.24 and a 12-month high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

