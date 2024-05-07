LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CFO Sells $431,375.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 163,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $647.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TREE

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.