JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.65. 2,567,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

