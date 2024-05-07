Lincoln National Corp Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOFree Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

CGGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 788,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

