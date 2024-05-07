Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Director Acquires $668,600.00 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.6 %

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 365,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 121.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 54.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 74.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.