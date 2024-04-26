Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $961,000 Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $441.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

