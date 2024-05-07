Stefano R. Gaggini Sells 1,021 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $18,959.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,055.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 2.9 %

RDUS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 226,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Radius Recycling’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

