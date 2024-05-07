Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 21.82.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

