Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Electrum Discovery Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 21.82.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electrum Discovery
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.