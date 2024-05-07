The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $32,530.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

TBBK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 623,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,293. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

