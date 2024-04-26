Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 44,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

