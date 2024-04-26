Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 217.2% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $195.48 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

