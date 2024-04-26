Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New $99,000 Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 262,991 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

