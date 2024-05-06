Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 614,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,073. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.