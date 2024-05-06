Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %
BUD traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 332,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,255. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.