Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %

BUD traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 332,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,255. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

