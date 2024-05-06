Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $8,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $7,999,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $5,912,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,305. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

