Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $957.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

