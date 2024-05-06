Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Donaldson by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Donaldson by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $74.87. 19,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,374. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

