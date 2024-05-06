Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,210 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.5 %

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 229,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,320. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.