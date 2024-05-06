Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,944,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,701,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.32. 50,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,262. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

