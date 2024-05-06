Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.87. 69,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,665. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

