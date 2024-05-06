U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $166.26.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

