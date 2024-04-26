Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.22.

COOP stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

