First National Trust Co Makes New $207,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 445,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,896 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

