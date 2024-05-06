Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 51.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.