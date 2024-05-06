Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,403 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,964. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

