Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.1 %

ABNB stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.39. 249,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,420. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

