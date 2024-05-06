Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.42. 23,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,148. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.