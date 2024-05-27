Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys New Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 12,965.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.97. 1,133,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,224. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

