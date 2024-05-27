Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $118,000 Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Up 3.1 %

BITF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.02. 23,814,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,091,344. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bitfarms

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.