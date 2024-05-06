Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.18. 2,644,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,146,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.