iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

