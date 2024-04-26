Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $100.38

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

THC stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

